The MTV Video Music Awards handed out Moon Person trophies to the best of the best in the music industry on Wednesday night
Recent Posts
- Lisa Brings the Fire With ‘New Woman’ and ‘Rockstar’ Performances at 2024 VMAs
- Karol G Shimmys With Taylor Swift During ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’ Performance at the 2024 VMAs
- Eminem Kicks Off 2024 VMAs With Early 2000s Callbacks and ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ Medley
- MTV VMAs 2024: See the Complete Winners List
- Jon Bon Jovi Helps Save Woman on Bridge, Say Authorities