“Musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we stand in solidarity with all our members,” wrote the American Federation of Musicians
Recent Posts
- Musicians Union Slams Trump’s Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen Tantrum
- Sean Combs Trial: Dawn Richard Tells Jury She Witnessed Violent Assault on Cassie
- Morgan Wallen’s New Album Is Already Spotify’s Most-Streamed Country Album of 2025
- Cassie Ventura and Husband Speak Out: ‘This Horrific Chapter Is Forever Put Behind Us’
- Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock Cast Their ‘Practical Magic’ Sequel Spell Decades Ago