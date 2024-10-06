Neil Young, Stephen Stills, John Mayer Dig Deep at Scorching Hot Painted Turtle Concert

The charity show in Lake Hughes, California, featured an extended set by Stills and Young packed with CSNY and Buffalo Springfield classics, and one song they hadn’t done together in 57 years
