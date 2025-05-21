New Who Drummer Scott Devours: ‘The Weight of This Responsibility Is Enormous’

“I will do everything I can to honor the legacy of the Who, Zak, Kenney Jones, Simon Phillips and the memory of the great Keith Moon,” he wrote in a letter to fans
