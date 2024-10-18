“I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever,” the One Direction member wrote on Instagram
Recent Posts
- Robbie Williams Honors Liam Payne, Tries to ‘Make Sense’ of Tragedy: ‘I Still Had My Demons at 31’
- Tyler-James Kelly Says Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down in New Song ‘Big Dreams’
- Niall Horan Pays Tribute to Liam Payne: ‘I’m Absolutely Devastated’
- Sharon Osbourne Criticizes Music Industry After Liam Payne’s Death: ‘We All Let You Down’
- Liam Gallagher Rejects Oasis Documentary Rumors: ‘There’s Been Enough Said’