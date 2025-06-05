JoBro to apply the Starchild makeup, strap on the guitar, and provide vocals to Stanley-sung Kiss classics for long-in-the-works film
Recent Posts
- Lorde Can’t Listen to ‘Virgin’ Deep Cut ‘Clearblue’: ‘That Whole Song Just Destroys Me’
- Nick Jonas Cast as Paul Stanley in KISS Biopic ‘Shout It Out Loud’
- Hear Sly and the Family Stone Rock a Small Club in 1967 With Funky ‘I Gotta Go Now’
- Talking Heads Celebrate 50th Anniversary With ‘Psycho Killer’ Video Starring Saoirse Ronan
- Rolling Stone’s “Future of Music U.K.” Showcase: The Best Photos