“With Sunshine, I want to connect with my audience in a different way, showcasing an evolution not only in my music but also in my story,” the reggaeton singer said
Recent Posts
- Mark Zuckerberg Does Benson Boone Cosplay Nobody Asked For
- Nicky Jam Releases ‘Sunshine,’ His First Project Since Trump Endorsement Drama
- Grimes Crowns Adéla a ‘Future Reigning Popstar’ After ‘Machine Girl’ Video Cameo
- ‘Making the Band’ Star Sara Rivers Sues Sean Combs for $60 Million
- How the Members of Amor Elefante Found Each Other Again on Comeback Album ‘Amigas’