The track will appear on the band’s soundtrack album for Tron: Ares
Recent Posts
- Kenia Os Shares How Her Concert Documentary ‘La OG’ Helped Her Fight ‘Deep Insecurity’
- Nine Inch Nails Get Glitchy in ‘As Alive As You Need Me to Be’ Music Video
- Brandi Carlile Is ‘Returning to Myself’ With First Album in Four Years
- Taylor Swift Has an Open Invitation to Play Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘Welcome at Any Time’
- Rolling Stone’s 2025 Musicians on Musicians Event Will Feature Jack Antonoff, Hayley Williams, Role Model, and María Zardoya