Eminem spoke at a campaign event in Detroit for Kamala Harris and introduced the former president
Recent Posts
- Obama Raps to ‘Lose Yourself’ After Being Introduced by Eminem at Harris Rally
- See Chappell Roan, Brandi Carlile Jam With Joni Mitchell, Elton John Backstage at Hollywood Bowl
- VANNER Ignites the Stage with “BURN”: A Story of Youth, Passion, and Global Ambition
- A$AP Rocky’s Gun Assault Trial Delayed to January
- Alejandro Fernandez Will Pay Homage to His Late Father, Ranchera Icon Vicente on New Tour