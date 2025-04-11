The band’s latest high-concept clip was filmed in the Budapest train station using 29 robotic arms, 60 mirrors, and an array of eye-popping props and costumes
Recent Posts
- Need More Nick Drake Than Just Those Three Albums? A New Box Comes to Your Rescue.
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA Are in the Mood for Love in New ‘Luther’ Video
- Watch Marina Serve ‘Cuntissimo’ in Her Glamorous New Video
- El Malilla Will Rep Reggaeton Mexa at Coachella, ‘Opening Pandora’s Box’ for the Growing Scene
- ‘A Minecraft Movie’ Director Calls Out ‘Weird’ Police Response to Loud Audiences: ‘It’s Hilarious’