Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross produced the new track for the upcoming film, starring Daniel Craig
Recent Posts
- Omar Apollo Drops Tearjerker ‘Te Maldigo’ Ahead of Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’
- Kesha Embarks on High-Speed Chase in Explosive ‘Joyride’ Video
- Dierks Bentley, Molly Tuttle Close CMA Awards With Bluegrass Take on ‘American Girl’
- Eric Church Sings ‘Darkest Hour’ for North Carolina Flood Victims at CMA Awards
- Ashley McBryde Sings Kris Kristofferson’s ‘Help Me Make It Through the Night’ at 2024 CMA Awards