One Direction Members Mourn Liam Payne at Singer’s Private Funeral Service

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik paid their respects at the service, also attended by Cheryl Cole, Simon Cowell, James Corden, and more friends and family
