The metal legend and guitarist revamped their 2015 track with the help of a 61-piece orchestra
Recent Posts
- Drake, PartyNextDoor, Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, And All the Songs You Need to Know This Week
- Taylor Swift Tried to Stop an ‘SNL’ Spoof. Lorne Michaels Told Her, ‘I Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists’
- Dierks Bentley Is Terrorized by a Vengeful Ex in Outrageous ‘She Hates Me’ Video
- Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Hail the ‘Gods of Rock N Roll’ on Reworked Song
- Alok Taps Kylie Minogue for Lively Electro-Pop Track, ‘Last Night I Dreamt I Fell in Love’