Ozzy Osbourne Doc ‘No Escape From Now’ to Chronicle Run-Up to Farewell Concert

The film, which will stream on Paramount+ later this year, features interviews with Ozzy, Sharon, Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde, and others who have supported him in the last six years
