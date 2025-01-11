The L.A. icon pledged $100,000 — and plans to match up to $100,000 in donations — to help families with “little ones”
Recent Posts
- Paris Hilton, Who Lost Home to L.A. Fires, Launches Fund for Displaced Families
- De La Soul to Release Rare EP Featuring A Tribe Called Quest
- Aly & AJ Celebrate the Beauty of Life’s Changes on ‘What It Feels Like’
- ‘It Looks Like a Nuclear Bomb Went Off.’ Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith on the L.A. Fires
- Watch Billy Strings, Gillian Welch Celebrate a Legendary Bluegrass Band in Nashville