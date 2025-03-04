“Joe was a great man and a fine singer whose unique style made for some fantastic performances,” McCartney wrote in a letter endorsing the late great
Recent Posts
- Paul McCartney Urges Rock Hall of Fame to Induct Joe Cocker: ‘Where He Deserves to Be’
- Tyla, Sean Paul Get Ready for Summer With ‘Push 2 Start’ Video
- Carl Dean, Dolly Parton’s Husband of Nearly 60 Years, Dead at 82
- Was the Music From ‘Emilia Perez’ Actually Good Enough to Win an Oscar?
- Rapper Bri Steves Alleges ‘Mental and Sexual Abuse’ While Coming Up in the Music Industry