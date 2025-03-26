The nearly 80-year-old guitarist on his new solo-albums box set, the Who’s upcoming U.K. charity gigs, and the work he hopes to accomplish in the next decade
Recent Posts
- Pete Townshend: ‘I’ve Got Maybe Ten Years Left as a Creative’
- Julien Baker and Torres Share New Single ‘Dirt’ From Collaborative LP
- Chappell Roan Reveals the Best Part of Her Success: ‘I Did Not Kiss the Ring’
- The Everlasting Cool of My Uncle, Garage Rock Trailblazer Larry Tamblyn
- Sublime Are Working on Their First New Album Since 1996 — With Help from Travis Barker