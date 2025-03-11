He became a rock star fronting the J. Geils Band, but you don’t need to be a longtime fan to love the amazing stories in his new memoir Waiting for the Moon: Artists, Poets, Drifters, Grifters, and Goddesses.
Recent Posts
- George Clinton Is Suing Music Exec to Get the Rights to His Music Back
- Lea Michele to Take ‘Glee,’ ‘Funny Girl’ Hits on the Road for Spring Tour
- Billy Joel Undergoes Surgery, Postpones Four Months of Concerts
- Peter Wolf Literally Knew Everybody
- Inside Thom Yorke’s Amazing New Album with Producer Mark Pritchard