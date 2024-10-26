The band’s co-founder and bassist pushed their sound to experimental heights while serving as the fiercest defender of their mission
Recent Posts
- Phil Lesh Was the Uncompromising Embodiment of the Grateful Dead
- Garcia Family Pays Tribute to Phil Lesh: ‘Say Hi to Jerry’
- Joe Walsh Cancels Veterans’ Benefit Concert, Citing ‘Circumstances Beyond Organizers’ Control’
- DJ Clark Kent, Veteran Hip-Hop Producer, Dead at 58
- Phish’s Trey Anastasio Pays Tribute to Phil Lesh: ‘I Cherish the Memories of Playing With Him’