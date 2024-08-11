The French band performed hits and collabs in the middle of the Stade de France in Paris
Recent Posts
- Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg, H.E.R. Perform at Olympics Closing Ceremony
- Phoenix Perform With Air, Ezra Koenig, More at the Olympics Closing Ceremony
- See Sabrina Carpenter, Kacey Musgraves Cover ‘These Boots Are Made for Walkin” at Outside Lands
- Why Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Should Get Album of the Year at the Grammys — and Kendrick Lamar Should Get Song of the Year
- Black Midi ‘Indefinitely Over,’ Singer of Acclaimed British Band Says