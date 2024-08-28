Pink Shares Encouraging Backstage Pep Talk With Her Daughter Before DNC Performance

“Whatever you don’t sing, I will,” the musician told her 13-year-old daughter Willow, who performed “What About Us” with her at the Democratic National Convention
