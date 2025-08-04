With her debut album Modes of Transportation on the horizon, the Canadian singer-songwriter has more than 100 million streams — and the attention of Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan, and more
Recent Posts
- Americana Artists Are Worried About Trump’s Attack on Public Broadcasting: ‘It’s Cutting a Lifeline’
- Katy Perry Fan Faints on Stage During ‘The One That Got Away’ Duet
- Margaret Qualley Felt ‘Safe’ With Jack Antonoff After ‘Old-School’ Dating Approach
- Planes, Trains, and Top 10 Hits: Billianne’s Road to Viral Stardom
- Chappell Roan Says Her Next Album Probably Isn’t Coming Out for ‘Years’