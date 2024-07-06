L. Londell McMillan and Charles Spicer Jr. previously sued four member of singer’s family, including half-sister Sharon Nelson, over control of an LLC that owned 50 percent stake in the estate
- Prince Estate Battle Rages On as Judge Declines to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Heirs