Frankie Valli, Roxanne Shante, Maze’s Frankie Beverly, and Taj Mahal will also be honored at the Special Merit Awards on Feb. 1, a day before the 2025 Grammys
Recent Posts
- The Weeknd’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Movie Sets May 2025 Theatrical Release
- Is Bruce Springsteen Finally Releasing the Mythical ‘Tracks 2’ Box Set in 2025?
- Billie Eilish and Finneas Take Over First Grade Class With Winter-Themed Songwriting Lesson
- Spotify Denies Drake’s ‘Not Like Us’ Boosting Claims: ‘No Such Agreement’ With UMG
- Pop, Lock, and Stop It: Olympic Breaker Raygun Gets Parody Musical to Change Routine