The film, from Acme Films and GroupM Motion Entertainment, will air on Channel 4 in the U.K.
Recent Posts
- Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ Tour to Return to North American Stadiums in the Spring
- Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker: ‘Everybody Needs To Be Voting’
- Scowl Go All ‘Halloween’ in ‘Special,’ Which Thumbs Several Noses at the ‘Final Girl’ Trope
- Schoolboy Q Has a Shot at Winning the Best Rap Album Grammy. Will Eminem Play Spoiler?
- Cross Canadian Ragweed Add More Reunion Shows After Fans Crash Ticketing Site