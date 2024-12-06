Quavo Taps Luke Bryan, Teddy Swims for Country Single ‘Georgia Ways’

Quavo has dropped a new single, “Georgia Ways,” featuring Luke Bryan and Teddy Swims. The genre-bending anthem celebrates the musicians’ home of Georgia, honoring how the state shaped their careers. The rousing track was released alongside a music video directed by Wyatt Spain, which was shot in the Georgia backcountry. In the clip, Quavo and […]
