Questlove Apologizes for Extreme Delays at Roots Picnic: ‘Today Wasn’t Ideal’

Heavy rain and muddy grounds at the Mann Center in Philadelphia forced organizers to delay the show by hours, even as frustrated fans gathered outside and chanted “let us in!”
