New docs about Jeff Buckley, Selena, and John Lennon and Yoko Ono will also screen in competition at Utah film festival next month
Recent Posts
- How Sahbabii Made One of the Year’s Best Rap Albums by Trusting His Instincts
- Questlove’s Sly Stone Documentary to Premiere at 2025 Sundance
- Elton John Says Legalizing Weed Is ‘One of the Greatest Mistakes’
- New Jersey Pol Fakes Springsteen Spotify Wrapped, Blames Kids
- Travis Kelce Praises the ‘Best Tour in the World’ as Taylor Swift Concludes the Eras Tour