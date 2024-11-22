LISTEN LIVE

Quevedo Drops Album ‘Buenas Noches,’ Filled With His ‘3 A.M. Thoughts’

by | Nov 22, 2024 | Uncategorized

“This title isn’t about sleep or the hours of rest but, instead, everything that happens when I say goodnight to everyone else,” he said of the LP featuring Sech, Pitbull, and La Pantera