Perry worked behind the scenes with some of the industry’s brightest stars including Barbra Streisand, Ringo Starr, Rod Stewart, Neil Diamond, and more
Recent Posts
- Beyoncé Brings Her ‘Cowboy Carter’ Christmas Rodeo to NFL Halftime Show
- Neil Young Shares Rare Video of ‘Silver and Gold’ Performance
- Richard Perry, Music Producer Behind Carly Simon’s ‘You’re So Vain,’ Dead at 82
- Mariah Carey Kicks Off Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday With ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’
- The 10 Best Rock Concerts of 2024