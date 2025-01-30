Rocky’s aggressive lawyer Joe Tacopina grilled A$AP Relli over his Instagram posts, leading to a heated moment where Relli called Rocky out in court
Recent Posts
- Rihanna Returns to A$AP Rocky Trial for Heated Day of Testimony
- Gelo Drops ‘Tweaker’ Video With Ball Brothers LaMelo and Lonzo
- Hozier Returns With New 2025 ‘Unreal Unearth’ North American Tour Dates
- Will Smith and Big Sean Live in the ‘Matrix’ in ‘Beautiful Scars’ Video
- Marianne Faithfull, ‘As Tears Go By’ Singer Who Infused Dramatic Depth in Pop, Dead at 78