The Barbados-born pop star posted a funny Instagram Reel about wanting to use her son’s US passport to vote
Recent Posts
- Bad Bunny Takes a Stand in Puerto Rico’s Election: ‘I’m Here Because I Love My Country’
- Celine Dion Remembers ‘Musical Genius’ Quincy Jones in a Warm Tribute
- Selena Gomez Reveals Health Flare-Up in Response to Body Shaming Comment
- How Rapper Ché Noir Channeled Love and Live Instruments on Her New Project ‘The Lotus Child’
- Barry Keoghan Parties Hard in Fontaines D.C.’s ‘Bug’ Video