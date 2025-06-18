Rod Stewart Is No Longer Friends With His Old Neighbor Donald Trump

The musician said he liked that the president was always “a bit of a man’s man,” but added that Trump “didn’t, as far as I’m concerned, treat women very well”
Recent Posts
- Carol Kaye Declines Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
- Wife of Weezer Bassist Appears in Court, Wins Delay in LAPD Shooting Case
- Bad Bunny on Puerto Rico: ‘It’s Not Always Paradise, But… I Don’t Want to Leave’
- NewJeans Must Honor Contract, Court Rules After Appeal
- Suga Is Gearing Up for Awaited Military Discharge as Final BTS Member in Service