During “Forever Young” performance, Black Sabbath singer shown taking selfies in heaven with Kurt Cobain, Freddie Mercury and, umm, XXXtentacion
Recent Posts
- Rod Stewart’s Bizarre Ozzy Osbourne AI Tribute Video Met With Criticism, Ridicule
- See Sturgill Simpson Join Dead and Company for ‘Morning Dew’ at GD 60
- The Perpetual Pop-Punk Love Affair: Why Both Genres Keep Coming Back for More
- Watch Jelly Roll Fight Logan Paul in Much-Hyped WWE SummerSlam Match
- Twice and Doechii Take Over Lollapalooza Day Three