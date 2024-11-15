The musician, who campaigned hard for the People Magazine title but lost out to Mr. Watermelon Sugar himself, led his London audience in singalong of the soft-rock record
Recent Posts
- Zach Bryan’s 2023 Criminal Case Is Officially Closed
- Role Model Concedes Losing ‘Sexiest Musician’ to Harry Styles With Cheeky Cover
- Does Your Favorite Pop Star Write Her Own Songs? Thank Taylor Swift
- T-Pain Wants People Criticizing Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘Get Low’ Cover to Log Off and Touch Grass
- The Latin Grammys Turn 25 — and Hold Tight to Tradition