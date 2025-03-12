Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Showcase 2025: See the Photos

Rolling Stone’s third-annual Future of Music showcase at SXSW kicked off on Tuesday night with a high-energy headlining set (and plenty of flips!) from cover-star Benson Boone, plus a genre-jumping mix of sets from Hannah Bahng, Laila!, Jasmine.4.t., and Duplexity. The event, which celebrates the music of tomorrow, continues through Friday with sets by Megan […]