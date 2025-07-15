“I will never take this chapter for granted and what it taught me and how much closer it brought me to each and every one of you,” the singer wrote on Instagram in honor of the album’s third anniversary
Recent Posts
- Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates the ‘Special Moments’ That Followed ‘Emails I Can’t Send’
- King Princess Wants Her Enemies to ‘Cry Cry Cry’ When They Hear Her New Song
- Margo Price Pays Homage to Bob Dylan in ‘Don’t Wake Me Up’ Video
- Finneas and Ashe Announce ‘An Evening With the Favors’ Tour
- Saul Williams, Carlos Niño Announce Collaborative LP, Fall Tour Dates