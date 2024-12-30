LISTEN LIVE

Sabrina Carpenter Is Shaking That ‘Espresso’ in Dunkin Signature Drink Commercial

by | Dec 30, 2024 | Uncategorized

In a new commercial, the singer takes another innuendo-filed victory lap with some ass-shaking — oh wait, sorry, no. It’s “Ess-” shaking, as in Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso