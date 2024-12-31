“I don’t take any of you for granted and I’m so appreciative of the way you show your love and express it,” she says in a letter to fans
Recent Posts
- ScHoolboy Q Won’t Share His Weed With Zack Fox in Doechii’s Latest ‘Denial Is a River’ Teaser
- Sabrina Carpenter Reflects on Breakout Year: ‘Childhood Dreams Coming True’
- Bad Bunny Starts a Simpy New Year in ‘Pitorro de Coco’ Video
- ‘The End Is Near’: The Weeknd Teases ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ With International Billboards
- Kendrick Lamar Embracing His Inner Hater Is a Lesson We Should All Take Into 2025