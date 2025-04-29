Sammy Hagar to Alex Van Halen: ‘Just Leave Me Alone. I’ll Leave You Alone’

The former Van Halen frontman explains why he won’t do a farewell tour, breaks down his upcoming Vegas residency, and says a documentary about the band may never happen
Recent Posts
- Ohana Festival 2025: Hozier, Green Day, Eddie Vedder With Earthlings Headline
- Ed Sheeran Dumps Photos From Old Phone Before Dropping New Song ‘Old Phone’
- Koffee Declares Herself Jamaica’s ‘Baddest’ On Self-Titled Single
- Alarm Frontman Mike Peters Dead at 66
- Toby Keith’s Horse Is Running in the 2025 Kentucky Derby