Sean Combs’ Accuser Thalia Graves Wins Fight to Dismiss Bodyguard’s Defamation Suit

Joseph Sherman sued Graves after she accused him and Combs of raping her, but a judge ruled Sherman’s complaint contained several “patently frivolous claims”
