Sean Combs Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead of Shooting Verdict, Says Bodyguard

“Puff took this white bird and threw it up in the air, and the bird just fell to the ground, boom, like it was a brick,” Gene Deal says in new documentary about Shyne Barrow
Recent Posts
- How D.C. Rapper Noochie Built a Phenomenon From His Porch
- Rod Stewart Will Bring One Last Time Tour to North America in 2025
- Camp Flog Gnaw 2024: The Best Things We Saw
- Liam Gallagher Shares Update on New Oasis Album: ‘F-ck Me It Was a Laugh’
- Anitta and Alok Collaborate on Fan-Frenzy Music Video ‘Looking for Love’