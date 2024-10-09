DeVanté Swing is accused of “aiding and abetting” the alleged sexual assault of Liza Gardner in a lawsuit that also names R&B singer Aaron Hall
Recent Posts
- The Cure Know That Love Is ‘A Fragile Thing’ on New Song
- Sean Combs Rape Accuser Claims Jodeci Member ‘Aided and Abetted’ Assault
- Def Leppard’s Phil Collen on ‘Hysteria’ Graphic Novel, ‘Dangerous’ Guitars, and His ‘Darkside’
- Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen’s ‘Hysteria’ Graphic Novel
- Kris Kristofferson Told Rosanne Cash to ‘Write About It.’ So She Did