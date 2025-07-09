“I was looking for something that would prove intent,” one alternate juror who sat through entire seven-week trial says
Recent Posts
- Sean Combs Trial Alternate Juror ‘Believed’ Cassie and Jane, but ‘Intent’ Was Issue
- Ed Sheeran to Sell His ‘Cosmic Carpark’ Paintings in London Gallery Show
- Pat Green Shares ‘Deeply Personal Loss’ of Multiple Family Members in Texas Floods
- Paul Simon’s Daughter Blasts Richard Gere for Selling Her Childhood Home to Real Estate Developer
- Ex-Pearl Jam Drummer Dave Abbruzzese Says ‘The Water Under the Bridge Runs Too Icy’ for Reunion