The Danity Kane singer took the witness stand Friday and said she watched Combs “beat” his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in 2009
Recent Posts
- Sean Combs Trial: Dawn Richard Tells Jury She Witnessed Violent Assault on Cassie
- Morgan Wallen’s New Album Is Already Spotify’s Most-Streamed Country Album of 2025
- Cassie Ventura and Husband Speak Out: ‘This Horrific Chapter Is Forever Put Behind Us’
- Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock Cast Their ‘Practical Magic’ Sequel Spell Decades Ago
- Watch Josh Freese Rip a ‘Monkey Wrench’ Solo at Last Public Gig With Foo Fighters