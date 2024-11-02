Paramore singer is farewell tour’s latest surprise guest, following Amanda Shires and Sam Smith
Recent Posts
- See Cyndi Lauper, Hayley Williams Duet ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ at Nashville Show
- See the Cure Perform ‘Songs of a Lost World’ in Its Entirety During Livestreamed Concert
- Watch Cardi B at Kamala Harris Rally: ‘People Like Donald Trump Don’t Believe Women Deserve Rights’
- Tim ‘Herb’ Alexander on Why He Quit Primus: ‘Sometimes the Passion Turns Into a Job’
- Colby Acuff Lost His Father the Night Before His Ryman Debut. His Songs Carried Him Through