Singer enlists his high school band and Wheatus’ Brendan B. Brown to play “one of my favorite songs of all time” at Hamburg concert
Recent Posts
- Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Get Engaged at Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show
- See Ed Sheeran Perform ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ With Wheatus Singer in Germany
- Lamb of God Release Studio Version of Black Sabbath’s ‘Children of the Grave’ After Ozzy Farewell Concert
- Mike Gordon’s Quest to Understand the Science Behind the ‘Flow State’
- Ozzy Osbourne Gives Earth-Shaking Farewell at Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning