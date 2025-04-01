See J Balvin Bring the Energy (and Ed Sheeran) to His Back to the Rayo Show in Brooklyn

J Balvin’s Back to the Rayo tour is in full throttle. On Sunday night, the Colombian superstar brought his reggaeton show to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, playing both his nostalgic hits and songs from his recent Rayo era. The reggaeton singer surprised the audience with special guests, Ryan Castro and Ed Sheeran, who performed duets with […]
