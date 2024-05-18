Halestrom rocker leads the glam metal act through over a dozen tracks in her first performance as “acting front person”
Recent Posts
- Sean Combs Claims ‘Full Responsibility’ for Cassie Assault in Video Apology: ‘I Make No Excuses’
- Cate Blanchett’s Cannes Film ‘Rumours’ Named After Fleetwood Mac Album, Directors Confirm
- Charli XCX Isn’t Holding Back
- Travis Kelce Declares ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Favorite Album of the Year
- ‘SNL’: Sabrina Carpenter Brings Swanky ‘Espresso’ to Late Night