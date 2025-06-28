“To still be playing it to new fans with one of the brightest stars of the next generation is an honor and a privilege,” Sheeran says of Friday’s duet of 2011 debut single
Recent Posts
- Kneecap Hit Out at Keir Starmer, Rod Stewart at Much-Discussed Glastonbury 2025 Set
- Neil Young’s Glastonbury Set Will Livestream on the BBC After All
- The Vegabonds Say They’re Chopping Down the Door for Alabama Country Music
- See Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran Perform ‘The A Team’ Together in London
- Jim Parkinson, Typographer Behind Iconic ‘Rolling Stone’ Logo, Dead at 83